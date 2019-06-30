NJPW Southern Showdown Night 2 Results 6.30.19: Robbie Eagles Joins CHAOS, More

– Night two of NJPW’s Southern Showdown took place in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, with a six-man tag match headlining plus more. The show ended with Robbie Eagles turning on Bullet Club to join CHAOS. The results are below, per NJPW:

– Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos def. Stevie Filip & Tome Filip when Richards pinned Filip. (6:55)

– Rocky Romero def. Tony Kozina via arm-bar. (10:35)

– Jack Bonza def. Mick Moretti via vertical drop Falcon Arrow. (11:00)

– Chase Owens def. Aaron Solow via Package Piledriver. (12:20)

– Toru Yano, Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls def. Gino Gambino, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga when Tora pinned Gambino with a school boy. (9:30)

– Tomohiro Ishii def. Toa Henare via Vertical drop brain-buster. (12:20)

– Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White, Robbie Eagles & Bad Luck Fale when Ospreay pinned Eagles via Storm Breaker. (15:10)

Looks like @RobbieEagles_ is no longer in #BulletClub and is instead the newest member of #CHAOS #njaus pic.twitter.com/Qj8ZaBD6Ok

I’ve found my city!

Thank you Sydney for welcoming me as one of your own. Strong Pacific vibe as well as support from every Aussie in the House.

I’ll be back, and I’ll be bringing Strong Style with me.#njaus pic.twitter.com/QNvknNoFbw

— Strong Style ヘナーレ (Henare) (@HenareNZ) June 30, 2019