NJPW Southern Showdown Night 2 Results 6.30.19: Robbie Eagles Joins CHAOS, More

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Night two of NJPW’s Southern Showdown took place in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, with a six-man tag match headlining plus more. The show ended with Robbie Eagles turning on Bullet Club to join CHAOS. The results are below, per NJPW:

– Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos def. Stevie Filip & Tome Filip when Richards pinned Filip. (6:55)

– Rocky Romero def. Tony Kozina via arm-bar. (10:35)

– Jack Bonza def. Mick Moretti via vertical drop Falcon Arrow. (11:00)

– Chase Owens def. Aaron Solow via Package Piledriver. (12:20)

– Toru Yano, Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls def. Gino Gambino, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga when Tora pinned Gambino with a school boy. (9:30)

– Tomohiro Ishii def. Toa Henare via Vertical drop brain-buster. (12:20)

– Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White, Robbie Eagles & Bad Luck Fale when Ospreay pinned Eagles via Storm Breaker. (15:10)

