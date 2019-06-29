NJPW Southern Showdown Results 6.29.19 – Melbourne, Australia: Will Ospreay Retains Over Robbie Eagles

– NJPW held its Southern Showdown event today in Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia. In the co-main event, IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay beat Robbie Eagles to retain his title. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada beat Jay White and Bad Luck Fale. Here are some results from the card from New Japan for NJPW Southern Showdown:

* Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Nick Bury defeated Andrew Villalobos, Mark Tui, and Michael Richards at 10m 08s

* Slex defeated Aaron Solow at 9m 07s

* Toru Yano and YOH defeated Gino Gambino and Taiji Ishimori at 9m 40s

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens at 9m 47s

* El Phantasmo (c) defeated Rocky Romero (RPW British Cruiserweight Championship) at 18m 45s

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) defeated Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls (IWGP Tag Team Championship) at 11m 20s

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Robbie Eagles (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship) at 30m 04s

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale at 19m 55s