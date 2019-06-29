wrestling / News
NJPW Southern Showdown Results 6.29.19 – Melbourne, Australia: Will Ospreay Retains Over Robbie Eagles
– NJPW held its Southern Showdown event today in Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia. In the co-main event, IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay beat Robbie Eagles to retain his title. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada beat Jay White and Bad Luck Fale. Here are some results from the card from New Japan for NJPW Southern Showdown:
* Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Nick Bury defeated Andrew Villalobos, Mark Tui, and Michael Richards at 10m 08s
* Slex defeated Aaron Solow at 9m 07s
* Toru Yano and YOH defeated Gino Gambino and Taiji Ishimori at 9m 40s
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens at 9m 47s
* El Phantasmo (c) defeated Rocky Romero (RPW British Cruiserweight Championship) at 18m 45s
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) defeated Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls (IWGP Tag Team Championship) at 11m 20s
* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Robbie Eagles (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship) at 30m 04s
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale at 19m 55s
Sneak peek at the gorgeous setup for Southern Showdown!
We are live in under three hours!#njAUS pic.twitter.com/em9fXceeAP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 29, 2019
Ospreay v Eagles was astounding #njpw pic.twitter.com/nCUmI6iTVy
— Annika (@AnnikaHowells) June 29, 2019
.@RobbieEagles_ lays @elpwrestling down. #njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/72sCEpbZOG
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
#njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/D5ZQ6EJw97
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
Goddamn, DDT from @RobbieEagles_ #njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/TPYv13HQvJ
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
What a Shiranui from @RobbieEagles_!!! #njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/MI1sXR9RM2
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
#njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/hMqM9nWTx1
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
OH MY GOODNESS! @azucarRoc #njaus #NJPWhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/BSM3cuQYy7
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17