NJPW Stars Announced for AJPW Xmas MANIAx

– All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that multiple New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) stars will be appearing in action at AJPW’s Xmas MANIAx event next month. SANADA and BUSHI, representing Los Ingobernables de Japon, will be appearing.

Other NJPW wrestlers also set for the event are Toru Yano, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yuji Nagata, and Taichi. This will be a homecoming for some of the talents as Taichi, Bushi, and SANADA all started their careers in AJPW.

AJPW Xmas MANIAx is scheduled for December 25 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.