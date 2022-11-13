wrestling / News
NJPW Stars Announced for AJPW Xmas MANIAx
– All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that multiple New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) stars will be appearing in action at AJPW’s Xmas MANIAx event next month. SANADA and BUSHI, representing Los Ingobernables de Japon, will be appearing.
Other NJPW wrestlers also set for the event are Toru Yano, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yuji Nagata, and Taichi. This will be a homecoming for some of the talents as Taichi, Bushi, and SANADA all started their careers in AJPW.
AJPW Xmas MANIAx is scheduled for December 25 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
【12.25後楽園大会】
特別参戦選手決定🔥
「#ajpw Xmas MANIAx」
🗓12月25日(日) 11:30開始
東京・後楽園ホール
《新日本プロレス》
🔶永田裕志
🔶矢野通
🔶中島佑斗
🔶藤田晃生
🔶大岩陵平
🔶阿部誠(リングアナウンサー)
🔻詳細はこちら🔻https://t.co/NuSkM5vg4f#ajpw50th #njpw pic.twitter.com/UT55FIpCaj
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) November 13, 2022
【12.25後楽園大会】
特別参戦選手決定🔥
「#ajpw Xmas MANIAx」
🗓12月25日(日) 11:30開始
東京・後楽園ホール
《新日本プロレス》
🔶タイチ(鈴木軍)
🔶金丸義信(鈴木軍)
🔻詳細はこちら🔻https://t.co/NuSkM5vNTN#ajpw50th #njpw pic.twitter.com/eJEmkV7Bkz
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) November 13, 2022
【12.25後楽園大会】
特別参戦選手決定🔥
「#ajpw XmasMANIAx」
🗓12月25日(日)11:30開始
東京・後楽園ホール
《新日本プロレス》
🔶SANADA
(ロス・インゴベルナブレス･デ･ハポン)
🔶BUSHI
(ロス･インゴベルナブレス･デ･ハポン)
🔻詳細はこちら🔻https://t.co/NuSkM5vNTN#ajpw50th #njpw pic.twitter.com/HjLCWTEQcg
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) November 13, 2022
