NJPW Issues Statement On Mercedes Mone’s Injury
May 25, 2023
NJPW has issued an official statement on the injury that Mercedes Mone suffered at NJPW Resurgence. As reported, Mone suffered an injury during her match with Willow Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at the event.
NJPW posted a statement Thursday morning to their website which reads:
Mercedes Moné injured
During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle.
Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.
