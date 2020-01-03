wrestling / News

NJPW News: Statement On Australia Wildfires, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Videos, Arby’s Liger

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– NJPW put out the following statement on the Australian wildfires.

Our deepest sympathies go out to all in Australia fighting the ongoing wildfires.

We know that our own Robbie Eagles’ brother has also suffered greatly due to this uncontrollable disaster.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we hope for everyone’s safety and speedy recovery.

– Arby’s celebrates the final weekend of Jushin Thunder Liger.

– NJPW released new videos looking at Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada and Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito.

