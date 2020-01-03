wrestling / News
NJPW News: Statement On Australia Wildfires, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Videos, Arby’s Liger
January 3, 2020 | Posted by
– NJPW put out the following statement on the Australian wildfires.
Our deepest sympathies go out to all in Australia fighting the ongoing wildfires.
We know that our own Robbie Eagles’ brother has also suffered greatly due to this uncontrollable disaster.
Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we hope for everyone’s safety and speedy recovery.
– Arby’s celebrates the final weekend of Jushin Thunder Liger.
Thank you, Liger 👏👏👏👏👏#NJWK14 pic.twitter.com/GS5XCS3LSR
— Arby's (@Arbys) January 3, 2020
– NJPW released new videos looking at Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada and Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW
- Arn Anderson On When He Knew His WWE Run Was Ending, Feeling Like An Outsider There
- NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW