NJPW Still Planning To Hold Wrestle Grand Slam Events, Dominion In Question

NJPW has had several difficulties in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with several wrestlers testing positive last week. They also had to postpone their Wrestle Grand Slam events due to the state of emergency in Japan. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW plans to run both Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome, the scheduled venues for Wrestle Grand Slam, when things improve. Their next major event will be Dominion in Osaka on June 6, but since Osaka is in a state of emergency, the status of the show is ‘in question.’

The foreign talent in NJPW have no way to work for the next month and if they wanted to return home, there would be an issue of the two weeks of quarantine required before they could wrestle again. Some of the talent scheduled for Dominion are staying in Japan for the month, but the issue is said to be ‘incredibly frustrating’ as some of the talent are not happy about the lack of communication. Kevin Kelly was in Japan and quarantining to get ready to call the stadium shows and Dominion, but went home instead when they were postponed.

Dominion has also changed a lot from what was originally planned, as there were major events set for the stadium shows that were delayed. As of now, the plan is for NJPW to return on June 1 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, then have shows at Korakuen Hall on June 2, Ota Ward Gym on June 4 and Dominion at Osaka Jo Hall.