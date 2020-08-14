NJPW Still Unsure About Bringing In Foreign Stars For G1

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is still some reluctance from NJPW to book foreign stars for this year’s G1 Climax tournament.

At one point it was definitely planned for foreigners to get brought in, but that situation has changed. This is due, in part, to the COVID-19 problem in the United States, which is worse than NJPW had anticipated. There are also an increased amount of cases in Japan, so it’s unknown how the country would react to bringing in Americans or other foreigners like Ospreay.

If they are going to participate, they would have to arrive by September 5 and do two weeks of quarantine. That means they would be paid for six weeks instead of four weeks, which may be difficult for New Japan. Revenue will not be as high as they haven’t been running at full capacity and are unlikely to do so in the future. Plus the safety precautions have increased cost.