NJPW Reveals Potential Stipulations For Next KOPW Title Match

Taichi is set to defend the King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Yoshinobu Kanemaru next week, and the competitors have picked their stipulations. The match will take place on December 21st, and NJPW announced that the two have chosen their stipulations for the fans to vote on.

Taichi chose a Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match. Kanemaru chose for low blows to be legal in the bout.

The announcement by NJPW reads: