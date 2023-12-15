wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals Potential Stipulations For Next KOPW Title Match
Taichi is set to defend the King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Yoshinobu Kanemaru next week, and the competitors have picked their stipulations. The match will take place on December 21st, and NJPW announced that the two have chosen their stipulations for the fans to vote on.
Taichi chose a Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match. Kanemaru chose for low blows to be legal in the bout.
The announcement by NJPW reads:
KOPW 2023 December 21 2023
Taichi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Taichi’s rules: Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match
Whichever wrestler can take the whiskey bottle hanging over the ring can use it and its contents as a weapon.
Yoshinobu Kanemaru’s rules: Low Blows Legal
Low blows, and removal of the corner pads are both legal for Kanemaru only.
Both matches will have no countouts or time limits. Voting for stipulations will take place from Friday December 15 for a three day period.