NJPW Strips Juice Robinson Of IWGP United States Title, New Champion To Be Crowned At Dominion

Juice Robinson is the IWGP United States Champion no more, as he was stripped of the championship with a new champion to be determined at NJPW Dominion. NJPW announced on Friday that Robinson has been tripped of the title due to the fact that he sent the company a video saying he wouldn’t appear for his defense against WIll Ospreay and SANADA at the event. Robinson missed the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals due to appendicitis.

You can see the full announcement below: