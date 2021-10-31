NJPW STRONG 10.30.21 Results: Suzuki-gun Defeats Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the latest episode of NJPW Strong today on New Japan World, with Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki beating Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser defeated Danny Limelight & JR Kratos

* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki defeated Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor

I just wrestled my MF ass off on @njpwglobal #NJPWStrong against one of the best junior heavyweights in the world in @taiji_ishimori . So much respect for #NJPW and their lineage of incredible professional wrestlers. But this is simply my time. What‘s next? Who’s next? pic.twitter.com/7BDnxRQnLO

