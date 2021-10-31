wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG 10.30.21 Results: Suzuki-gun Defeats Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the latest episode of NJPW Strong today on New Japan World, with Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki beating Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser defeated Danny Limelight & JR Kratos
* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori
* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki defeated Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading