NJPW Strong 8.7.20 Results: First Matches in New Japan Cup USA

The first episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, with the first-round matches in the New Japan Cup USA out of the way. The show aired on New Japan World and the results, per NJPW, were as follows:

* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: KENTA defeated Karl Fredericks

* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: Jeff Cobb defeated Tanga Loa

* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: David Finlay defeated Chase Owens

* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: Tama Tonga defeated Brody King

Next week’s show will have the semifinals as follows:

* KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb

* David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga

Some highlights from tonight’s matches are below: