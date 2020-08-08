wrestling / News
NJPW Strong 8.7.20 Results: First Matches in New Japan Cup USA
The first episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, with the first-round matches in the New Japan Cup USA out of the way. The show aired on New Japan World and the results, per NJPW, were as follows:
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: KENTA defeated Karl Fredericks
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: Jeff Cobb defeated Tanga Loa
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: David Finlay defeated Chase Owens
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinal Match: Tama Tonga defeated Brody King
Next week’s show will have the semifinals as follows:
* KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb
* David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga
Some highlights from tonight’s matches are below:
Relentless @KENTAG2S! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/h6foLtcgZa
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
Gotta have power to go up against Cobb, and @TangaloaNJPW has plenty of it! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/XDmmgokx4i
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
.@RealJeffCobb's strength is on another level! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Cb8mjk0boH
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
.@realchaseowens is on the case, and he's been all over Finlay since the start of this match! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/haHO9sQj42
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
.@realchaseowens coming up big! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/FZGCOqAh68
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
.@Brodyxking takes Tama for a ride! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/g0wSBB3SeQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
.@Tama_Tonga catches Brody with the Tongan Twist! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/5ZrjyjBXa1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2020
