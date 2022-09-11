wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Announces Changes To Autumn Attack, Eddie Kingston and Kevin Blackwood Absent
September 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Eddie Kingston announced he had COVID-19 and will be forced to miss NJPW Strong Autumn Attack. The show happens tonight in Las Vegas. Kingston was set to team with Homicide and Wheeler Yuta against Jay White and the Good Brothers.
NJPW has announced several changes to the card due to the absence of Kingston, as well as Kevin Blackwood, who is missing the show for personal reasons. The main event will now be Yuta and Homicide against White and Karl Anderson. Doc Gallows will now face Che Cabrera. Cabrera’s original opponent, Kevin Knight, will face Ariya Daivari instead of Blackwood.
