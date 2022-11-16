wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Announces Nemesis Tapings For December

November 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Nemesis Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final NJPW Strong tapings of the year, Nemesis, happens on December 11. It will take place at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles. Advertised talents include Jay White, Eddie Kingston, Fred Rosser, El Phantasmo and more.

