wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Full Results 10.29.2022: Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, & More

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: NJPW

The most recent NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event wad broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 29 with bouts taped in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below.

*Ari Daivari defeated Kevin Knight

*Alex Zayne & Mistico defeated Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada

*Tom Lawlor defeated Tomohiro Ishii

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Autumn Action, Jack Gregory

Spotlight

More Stories

loading