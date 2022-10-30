NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Full Results 10.29.2022: Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, & More

The most recent NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event wad broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 29 with bouts taped in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below.

*Ari Daivari defeated Kevin Knight

*Alex Zayne & Mistico defeated Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada

*Tom Lawlor defeated Tomohiro Ishii

Here in our opening bout on #njpwSTRONG, it looks like @AriyaDaivari has done his homework on @Jet2Flyy and is able to evade his signature drop kick! Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to catch this episode as we bring the Autumn Action series to a close!#njAA pic.twitter.com/dX51Cr56K5 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022

Here in our #njpwSTRONG main event, @FilthyTomLawlor catches #TomohiroIshii in an ankle lock, but he's in the corner so @RefJeremyMarcus forces him to release the hold. Will Lawlor figure out a way to pull off this win? Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to find out! #njAA pic.twitter.com/6wgaxhZWOX — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022