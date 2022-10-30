wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Full Results 10.29.2022: Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, & More
The most recent NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event wad broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 29 with bouts taped in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below.
*Ari Daivari defeated Kevin Knight
*Alex Zayne & Mistico defeated Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada
*Tom Lawlor defeated Tomohiro Ishii
Here in our opening bout on #njpwSTRONG, it looks like @AriyaDaivari has done his homework on @Jet2Flyy and is able to evade his signature drop kick!
Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to catch this episode as we bring the Autumn Action series to a close!#njAA pic.twitter.com/dX51Cr56K5
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022
Here on #njpwSRONG, @_BlakeChristian single handedly takes out @caristicomx and @AlexZayneSauce with an insane combination!
Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to find out how this exciting match ends! #njAA pic.twitter.com/MIcWdwpE70
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022
Here in our #njpwSTRONG main event, @FilthyTomLawlor catches #TomohiroIshii in an ankle lock, but he's in the corner so @RefJeremyMarcus forces him to release the hold. Will Lawlor figure out a way to pull off this win?
Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to find out! #njAA pic.twitter.com/6wgaxhZWOX
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022
The resiliency of #TomorhiroIshii is really on display here in this match against @FilthyTomLawlor. Will it be enough to earn him the win against the captain of Team Filthy?
Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now! Catch episodes of #njpwSTRONG on demand on @njpwworld #njAA pic.twitter.com/nOdxEeRn9X
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 30, 2022
