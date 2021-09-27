wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Night Two Taping Results (SPOILERS)
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW held the second night of their Autumn Attack event last night in Garland, Texas, with matches taped for upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong. Here are results, via F4WOnline:
* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs
* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori
* Bullrope match: Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo
* Will Ospreay & TJP defeated Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors
* Jay White defeated Daniel Garcia
* Robbie Eagles & Chris Dickinson defeated El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero defeated JR Kratos & Danny Limelight
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated David Finlay, Fred Yehi, Wheeler Yuta, Will Allday & Brogan Finlay
* Yuya Uemura defeated Barrett Brown
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Discusses Having Body Issues In the Past, Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Nick Dinsmore on How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon to Put Him on WWE TV
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam