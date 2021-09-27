NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Night Two Taping Results (SPOILERS)

NJPW held the second night of their Autumn Attack event last night in Garland, Texas, with matches taped for upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Bullrope match: Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo

* Will Ospreay & TJP defeated Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

* Jay White defeated Daniel Garcia

* Robbie Eagles & Chris Dickinson defeated El Phantasmo & Chris Bey

* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero defeated JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated David Finlay, Fred Yehi, Wheeler Yuta, Will Allday & Brogan Finlay

* Yuya Uemura defeated Barrett Brown