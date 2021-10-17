NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Results 10.16.21 – Will Ospreay vs. Karl Fredericks Headlines

Results from the latest episode of NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack are below (h/t Fightful).

* Chris Dickinson def. Alex Coughlin

* Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Juice Robinson, TJP, Lio Rush & Clark Connors def. Bullet Club (Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) via DQ

* Will Ospreay def. Karl Fredericks

* TJP joins the United Empire

