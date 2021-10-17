wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Results 10.16.21 – Will Ospreay vs. Karl Fredericks Headlines
Results from the latest episode of NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack are below (h/t Fightful).
* Chris Dickinson def. Alex Coughlin
* Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Juice Robinson, TJP, Lio Rush & Clark Connors def. Bullet Club (Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) via DQ
* Will Ospreay def. Karl Fredericks
* TJP joins the United Empire
TJP joins the United Empire, and the LA Dojo has been destroyed at the conclusion of STRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AdKFwGovDD#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/UzFRwPIXpo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2021
OSPREAY SPEARED OUT HIS BOOTS!
A sickening lack of respect from Ospreay doesn't go unpunished by @clarkconnors!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AdKFwGovDD#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/Jre5tBUKG0
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2021
Juice joins the pile!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AdKFwGovDD#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/txO38mbio9
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2021
Two for the price of one for @azucarroc!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AdKFwGovDD#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/t4eWUCQbeP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2021