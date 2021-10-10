wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Results: Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, More

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW STrong Autumn Attack - Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

NJPW’s Autumn Attack show aired over the weekend and featured Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, plus more. You can see the results (per Fightful) below for the show, which aired on NJPW World:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser

* Tom Lawlor defeated Ren Narita

* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles

