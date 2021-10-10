wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Results: Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, More
NJPW’s Autumn Attack show aired over the weekend and featured Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, plus more. You can see the results (per Fightful) below for the show, which aired on NJPW World:
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser
Fred Rosser does all he can to resist the Gotch Style Piledriver!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/Un1yRiwwmz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
* Tom Lawlor defeated Ren Narita
Narita gets dumped by @filthytomlawlor!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/lxJFcDmWTz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles
An immense main event is starting at a hundred miles per hour!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/y4z0nkxIaV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
'It's almost like (BULLET CLUB) have forgotten who makes the decisions. It's almost like they've forgotten who's in charge! It's time to remind you all who I am!'
Strong words from Jay White close #njpwSTRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T pic.twitter.com/fzxQJ5DYyP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
