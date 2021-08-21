wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Video Preview

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

– NJPW released a new preview video for the upcoming Strong Autumn Attack TV tapings in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas area on September 25 and September 26. Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and more are set to be in action at the shows. You can check out that preview below:

