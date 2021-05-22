wrestling / News

NJPW Strong: Collision Results 05.21.21: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo In No DQ Match

Below are results from NJPW’s NJPW Strong: Collision event which was held on May 21st and aired on NJPW World (h/t Fightful).

* BATEMAN defeated Alex Coughlin

* Karl Fredericks & Brody King defeated Danny Limelight & JR Kratos

* No Disqualification Match: Fred Rosser defeated Hikuleo

