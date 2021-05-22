wrestling / News
NJPW Strong: Collision Results 05.21.21: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo In No DQ Match
Below are results from NJPW’s NJPW Strong: Collision event which was held on May 21st and aired on NJPW World (h/t Fightful).
* BATEMAN defeated Alex Coughlin
It's competitive early between @AlexCoughlin93 & @tylerbateman666!
Watch the rest of the match now: https://t.co/hnCvRLeMBN#njpwstrong #njcollision
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 22, 2021
* Karl Fredericks & Brody King defeated Danny Limelight & JR Kratos
A cheap start to the match by Team Filthy!
Tune in now: https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcollision
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 22, 2021
* No Disqualification Match: Fred Rosser defeated Hikuleo
They are fighting in the ring truck!!!
Head over to https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd to watch this brawl in its entirety! #njpwstrong #njcollision
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 22, 2021
