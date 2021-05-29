wrestling / News

NJPW Strong: Collision Results: Tom Lawlor Defends Strong Openweight Title, More

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW held its NJPW Strong: Collision show on Friday, with Tom Lawler putting his Strong Openweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below per NJPW:

* Clark Connors defeated AJZ via Trophy Kill (9:38)

* El Phantasmo defeated Wheeler Yuta via Sudden Death (14:06)

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Chris Dickinson via Sleeper Suplex to retain (21:16)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading