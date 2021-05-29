wrestling / News
NJPW Strong: Collision Results: Tom Lawlor Defends Strong Openweight Title, More
NJPW held its NJPW Strong: Collision show on Friday, with Tom Lawler putting his Strong Openweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below per NJPW:
* Clark Connors defeated AJZ via Trophy Kill (9:38)
Huge powerslam by Clark Connors!
Watch #njpwstrong now on https://t.co/hnCvRLeMBN#njcollision pic.twitter.com/Dj20x0AB7y
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 29, 2021
* El Phantasmo defeated Wheeler Yuta via Sudden Death (14:06)
Wheeler Yuta slams El Phantasmo to the mat! Can he secure the victory?
Tune in now to https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd to watch the conclusion! #njcollision #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/GDmQhWKcCM
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 29, 2021
* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Chris Dickinson via Sleeper Suplex to retain (21:16)
Lawlor and Dickinson are going back and forth in the opening minutes of this title match.
Tune in now to https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd to see who leaves as champion!#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/0SwGeRqHs1
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 29, 2021
