NJPW Strong: Collision Results: Tom Lawlor Defends Strong Openweight Title, More

NJPW held its NJPW Strong: Collision show on Friday, with Tom Lawler putting his Strong Openweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below per NJPW:

* Clark Connors defeated AJZ via Trophy Kill (9:38)

* El Phantasmo defeated Wheeler Yuta via Sudden Death (14:06)

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Chris Dickinson via Sleeper Suplex to retain (21:16)

