NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.24.2022: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match & More
An episode of NJPW STRONG Detonation was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 24, with matches taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
*Bobby Fish defeated Kevin Blackwood and was then attacked by Homicide
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Bout: Fred Rosser defeated JR Kratos
*Peter Avalon challenges Fred Rosser, leading to a roster-wide brawl.
Rosas just making the save as Dorado threatened to take Chhun's arm from its socket!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/GmlgB3kp6a
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022
Bobby Fish victorious, but he has unfinished business with #Homicide from three weeks ago!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/zSKceZ72dp
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!?
A STRONG Openweight Championship main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/KPnAzsbsM7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022
Talk about season's beatings!
As @pavalon challenges Rosser, a huge brawl breaks out wit the entire STRONG roster!
If we restore order, we'll catch you on STRONG in 2023! Next week- a best of STRONG special!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/klcfKDKR4t
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2022
