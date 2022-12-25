NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.24.2022: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match & More

An episode of NJPW STRONG Detonation was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 24, with matches taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

*Bobby Fish defeated Kevin Blackwood and was then attacked by Homicide

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Bout: Fred Rosser defeated JR Kratos

*Peter Avalon challenges Fred Rosser, leading to a roster-wide brawl.

