NJPW Strong Detonation To Take Place In November

NJPW Strong will host a new event, NJPW Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the event will take place on November 20th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be a taping for episodes of NJPW Strong.

The full announcement reads:

STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! 【NJoA】

Next STRONG tapings set for the Vermont

NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.

NJPW STRONG Tapings: Detonation

Sunday November 20 Vermont Hollywood

Doors 4PM, Bell: 5PM

Tickets on sale October 21 10AM PT https://link.dice.fm/w06175fe76ef