NJPW Strong Detonation TV Taping Spoilers

– NJPW held is Strong Detonation TV tapings last night in Riverside, California. Below are some results from the tapings, courtesy of F4WOnline.com

* Kevin Knight & The DKC beat Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay.

* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest picked up the win over the team of Bateman & Misterioso.

* Jonathan Gresham was victorious over Gabriel Kidd.

* JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Black Tiger defeated the team of David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Rocky Romero.

* Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett beat Alex Coughlin.

* JONAH beat Lucas Riley.

* Jay White & Hikuleo beat Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura.

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP got the win over the team of Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita.

* Tomohiro Ishii beat Brody King.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor beatFred Rosser to retain his title.

* Taylor Rust came out and challenged challenged Tom Lawlor after his title defense.