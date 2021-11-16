wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Detonation TV Taping Spoilers
– NJPW held is Strong Detonation TV tapings last night in Riverside, California. Below are some results from the tapings, courtesy of F4WOnline.com
* Kevin Knight & The DKC beat Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay.
* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest picked up the win over the team of Bateman & Misterioso.
* Jonathan Gresham was victorious over Gabriel Kidd.
* JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Black Tiger defeated the team of David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Rocky Romero.
* Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett beat Alex Coughlin.
* JONAH beat Lucas Riley.
* Jay White & Hikuleo beat Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura.
* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP got the win over the team of Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita.
* Tomohiro Ishii beat Brody King.
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor beatFred Rosser to retain his title.
* Taylor Rust came out and challenged challenged Tom Lawlor after his title defense.
