wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Complete Results 10.01.2022: Openweight Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on October 1 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event was taped on August 21 in Los Angeles, CA, and you can see full results (courtesy of Fightful) and a few highlights below.
*Kevin Knight & The DKC def. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & BATEMAN)
*Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) def. Che Cabrera
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser def. TJP
Knight planted by @tylerbateman666, and @TCO_BarrettB follows up!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/s5XM0yOvSX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022
Anarchy Suplex, and @checabrera_closes in on victory!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bVjCXWwzdh
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022
A big opening for @realfredrosser with a hard apron suplex!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/CuBO8KYunH
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022
Picture perfect capture suplex from the challenger!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Xw5SfbkFVP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022
A MASSIVE Death Valley Bomb from @realfredrosser as the champ takes charge!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/928X0xFrjP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/6Bxnmyg8Ra
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 2, 2022