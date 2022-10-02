wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Complete Results 10.01.2022: Openweight Championship & More

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Image Credit: NJPW

The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on October 1 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event was taped on August 21 in Los Angeles, CA, and you can see full results (courtesy of Fightful) and a few highlights below.

*Kevin Knight & The DKC def. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & BATEMAN)

*Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) def. Che Cabrera

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser def. TJP

