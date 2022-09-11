wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.10.2022: Tag Team Championship & More
The first episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed series was aired tonight by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You can see the full results (per Fightful) and view a few highlights below.
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
*Robbie Eagles def. Kevin Blackwood
*Mascara Dorada def. Misterioso
An impactful dive from Big Papi Pump! Can @itsmisterioso pick up victory in our opener?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/5XLDbicyIi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/4xtVtGfv0K
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 11, 2022
Eagles drops the pulse of Blackwood!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/5XLDbicyIi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/GJLL15LcBi
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 11, 2022
Fletcher planted by @jorelnelson! Could we have new champions tonight?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/5XLDbicyIi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/HVfkobccNT
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Weighs In On AEW’s ‘Refresh’ On Dynamite, Thinks Tony Khan Did Well Reshuffling Things
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
- Backstage Update On How Some In AEW Feel About Recent Thunder Rosa Injury
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase