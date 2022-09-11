NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.10.2022: Tag Team Championship & More

The first episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed series was aired tonight by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You can see the full results (per Fightful) and view a few highlights below.

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

*Robbie Eagles def. Kevin Blackwood

*Mascara Dorada def. Misterioso