wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.10.2022: Tag Team Championship & More

September 10, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW Strong 9-10-22 Image Credit: NJPW

The first episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed series was aired tonight by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You can see the full results (per Fightful) and view a few highlights below.

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

*Robbie Eagles def. Kevin Blackwood

*Mascara Dorada def. Misterioso

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Strong, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading