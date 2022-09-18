wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.17.2022
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 17 in Los Angeles, California (via Fightful). You can find the complete results and see some highlights below.
*Peter Avalon def. Adrian Quest
*Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor) def. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz
*Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Hikuleo, Jay White & Juice Robinson) def. KUSHIDA, Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) & Taylor Rust
#KUSHIDA laid out with Bloody Cross as @taiji_ishimori strikes post match!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/0PTZ5H5VtI#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/MgMSP1MjQk
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 18, 2022
WHAT IN THE WORLD @jr_kratos ?!?!?!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/0PTZ5H5VtI#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/6AsN2EcDWb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 18, 2022
Nomisugi Knees from @trentylocks and @azucarroc!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/0PTZ5H5VtI#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/aO0Q8q7YMN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 18, 2022
