NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.17.2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 17 in Los Angeles, California (via Fightful). You can find the complete results and see some highlights below.

*Peter Avalon def. Adrian Quest
*Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor) def. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz
*Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Hikuleo, Jay White & Juice Robinson) def. KUSHIDA, Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) & Taylor Rust

