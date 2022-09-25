wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.24.2022

September 25, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: NJPW

The latest episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on September 24. Matches were taped on August 21 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Los Angeles, California. You can find the full results (per Fightful) and a few highlights below.

*QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo) def. Keita

*TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) def. Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura

*Ren Narita def. Jakob Austin Young

*Taiji Ishimori def. Alan Angels

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading