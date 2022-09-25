NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed Full Results 09.24.2022

The latest episode of NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed was aired on September 24. Matches were taped on August 21 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Los Angeles, California. You can find the full results (per Fightful) and a few highlights below.

*QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo) def. Keita

*TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) def. Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura

*Ren Narita def. Jakob Austin Young

*Taiji Ishimori def. Alan Angels

When @Im_YuyaUemura is able to make the tag, @facdaniels comes in hot and shows TMDK's @ShaneTMDK and @BADDUDEtito why he's one of the best. Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to catch this hard hitting episode! #njFSU pic.twitter.com/rZT1Ja0Rpp — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 25, 2022

Here on #njpwSTRONG, @SuperJAYcup is proving to be a worthy opponent for @rennarita_njpw, coming up with a few near falls before Narita reverses for one of his own. Who will get their hand raised at the end of this match? Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld now to find out! #njFSU pic.twitter.com/AaoPZNzaBY — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 25, 2022