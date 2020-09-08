wrestling
NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night 2 Lineup Announced: Cobb vs. KENTA, Finlay & PJ Black vs. G.O.D.
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the full lineup for Friday’s NJPW Strong show, which will be Night 2 of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The show will stream Friday at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.
* KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb (KENTA’s IWGP US title shot is on the line)
* David Finlay & PJ Black vs. The Guerillas of Destiny
* TJP & ACH vs Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel
* Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight
