NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Night 2 Lineup Announced: Cobb vs. KENTA, Finlay & PJ Black vs. G.O.D.

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed - Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the full lineup for Friday’s NJPW Strong show, which will be Night 2 of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The show will stream Friday at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.

* KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb (KENTA’s IWGP US title shot is on the line)
* David Finlay & PJ Black vs. The Guerillas of Destiny
* TJP & ACH vs Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel
* Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight

