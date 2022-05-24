NJPW Strong Headed to Charlotte For High Alert In July

NJPW Strong is going on High Alert for a show in Charlotte in July. NJPW announced on Monday that they will host High Alert on July 24th, which will be a taping for NJPW Strong.

The full announcement reads:

High Alert Hits the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte July 24!

July 24 will see NJPW STRONG come to the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte North Carolina for High Alert tapings. The event will see NJPW’s first appearance in the Grady Cole since New Beginning 2019, as the very best in pure professional wrestling comes to the heartland of pro-wrestling in Charlotte.

Tickets go on sale on Friday May 27 for what is sure to be a stacked night of action: stay tuned for updates on the lineup and matches you can expect to see!