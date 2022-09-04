wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG High Alert Complete Results 09.03.2022: Openweight Championship Match & More

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NJPW Strong High Alert Image Credit: NJPW

The most recent NJPW STRONG High Alert was broadcast by NJPW today, filmed in Charlotte, NC. You can find the full results and some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful.

*John Skyler def. Lucky Ali

*Eddie Kingston def. Jake Something

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser def. Fred Yehi

