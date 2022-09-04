wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG High Alert Complete Results 09.03.2022: Openweight Championship Match & More
The most recent NJPW STRONG High Alert was broadcast by NJPW today, filmed in Charlotte, NC. You can find the full results and some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful.
*John Skyler def. Lucky Ali
*Eddie Kingston def. Jake Something
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser def. Fred Yehi
.@luckywrestling has control with a big monkey flip to Skyler!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hDiog7mcLt#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/34ecevhwjq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2022
Kingston fires back with an enzuigiri and a lariat!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hDiog7mcLt#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bEEtIh0ydx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2022
The Savageweight @fredyehi lives up to his name as he ruthlessly goes after Rosser's arm!
The STRONG Openweight Championship at stake in our main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hDiog7mcLt#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/O0xokhrvym
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2022
Is Fred Rosser's next challenger @megaTJP?
The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Champion wants more gold!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hDiog7DfNt#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/QXJg5RvGCd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2022
