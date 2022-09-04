NJPW STRONG High Alert Complete Results 09.03.2022: Openweight Championship Match & More

The most recent NJPW STRONG High Alert was broadcast by NJPW today, filmed in Charlotte, NC. You can find the full results and some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful.

*John Skyler def. Lucky Ali

*Eddie Kingston def. Jake Something

*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser def. Fred Yehi

. @luckywrestling has control with a big monkey flip to Skyler!

Kingston fires back with an enzuigiri and a lariat!

The Savageweight @fredyehi lives up to his name as he ruthlessly goes after Rosser's arm!

The STRONG Openweight Championship at stake in our main event!

Watch NOW: https://t.co/hDiog7mcLt#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/O0xokhrvym

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2022