wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Ignition Results: Josh Alexander In Action, More
NJPW Strong: Ignition took place on Friday night featuring Josh Alexander, Satoshi Kojima, and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful”
* Josh Alexander def. Alex Coughlin
CHAOS THEORY!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ysOD0s6wWB#njpwSTRONG #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/NGFknOnbhB
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2021
* Barrett Brown & Bateman def. Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest
.@TylerBateman666 and @TCO_BarrettB make a twisted team…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ysOD0s6wWB#njpwSTRONG #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/PuCjt3aXMo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2021
* Satoshi Kojima def. JR Kratos
The elbow scores for Satoshi Kojima!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ysOD0s6wWB#njpwSTRONG #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/LcVqmJzvzy
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2021
.@Cozy_Lariat unleashes a full clip, but @Jr_KRATOS is bullet proof!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ysOD0s6wWB#njpwSTRONG #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/dI0P2qlTbB
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2021