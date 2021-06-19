wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Ignition Results: Josh Alexander In Action, More

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong: Ignition took place on Friday night featuring Josh Alexander, Satoshi Kojima, and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful

* Josh Alexander def. Alex Coughlin

* Barrett Brown & Bateman def. Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest

* Satoshi Kojima def. JR Kratos

