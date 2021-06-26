wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Ignition Results: Tom Lawlor Defends Openweight Championship
NJPW held the second night of it’s “Ignition” special episode of NJPW Strong featuring Tom Lawlor defending the Strong Openweight Title and more. You can see results below from the show courtesy of Fightful:
* Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC
Double team offense by Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta!
* Clark Connors defeated Rocky Romero
* STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor defeated Karl Fredericks
Champion and Challenger trade strikes!
