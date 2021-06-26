wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Ignition Results: Tom Lawlor Defends Openweight Championship

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW held the second night of it’s “Ignition” special episode of NJPW Strong featuring Tom Lawlor defending the Strong Openweight Title and more. You can see results below from the show courtesy of Fightful:

* Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Clark Connors defeated Rocky Romero

* STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor defeated Karl Fredericks

