NJPW Strong Independence Day – Night 2 Results: Multiple Titles Change Hands

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Independence Day Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of their event NJPW STRONG Independence Day today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Boltin Oleg & Master Wato def. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka
* Satoshi Kojima def. Oskar Leube
* Ryohei Oiwa & Homicide def. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero)
* Alex Zayne & Lance Archer def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita)
* Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & The DKC def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia def. Willow Nightingale (c).
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin)
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston def. KENTA (c).
* Final Death: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado

