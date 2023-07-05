NJPW Strong Independence Day – Night 2 Results: Multiple Titles Change Hands

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of their event NJPW STRONG Independence Day today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Boltin Oleg & Master Wato def. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka

* Satoshi Kojima def. Oskar Leube

* Ryohei Oiwa & Homicide def. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero)

* Alex Zayne & Lance Archer def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita)

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & The DKC def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia def. Willow Nightingale (c).

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin)

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston def. KENTA (c).

* Final Death: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado

