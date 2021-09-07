NJPW Strong Sets Jonathan Gresham, Chris Bey & More For Showdown in Philadelphia

NJPW has added Jonathan Gresham, Chris Bey, and two more to NJPW Strong Showdown in Philadelphia. The company announced Gresham, Bey, Jake Atlas, and Alex Zayne for the show, which takes place October 16 and 17th.

The full announcement reads:

More Big Names added to Showdown in Philadelphia this October 【NJoA】

Jake Atlas makes NJPW debut, Jonathan Gresham comes to STRONG, Alex Zayne is back

More big names have been added to an already stacked lineup for NJPW STRONG’s tapings in Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena this October. Joining the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Will ospreay and more besides are the following mix of debutants and familiar faces.

Jake Atlas will make his NJPW debut in the 2300 Arena. With a history in PWG and GCW, 26 year old Atlas debuted in 2016, and competed in WWE/NXT through 2020 and 2021. What does he have in store for STRONG and Showdown?

The fans in the 2300 Arena will be well familiar with Jonathan Gresham, as will NJPW fans at large. With his Best of the Super Jr. entrance in 2019 and several tour of Japan under his belt, fans on both sides of the Pacific will be thrilled to see ROH’s Octopus and Pure Wrestling master Gresham on STRONG for the first time.

Making his STRONG debut at Autumn Attack tapings in Dallas Fort Worth this September, Chris Bey will also be a part of Showdown. The Ultimate Finesser will be hitting Philly in style, and with a hunger for success.

Plus, Alex Zayne will be making his return to STRONG at Showdown. Zayne was a big part of the early success of STRONG, and now after ringtime in WWE and NXT under his belt, will be bringing the benefit of that experience to the 2300 Arena.

More announcements will be made in the coming weeks as Showdown’s cards come together- make sure you’re there and part of the action this October!