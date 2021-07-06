NJPW Strong Lineup Announced for Friday: Road to Tag Team Turbulence

– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. The show will stream on Friday, July 9 on NJPW World. This week’s show will serve as the precursor to Tag Team Turbulence, which takes place on Friday, July 16. Here’s the current lineup:

* Josh Alexander vs. Rocky Romero

* PJ Black vs. Alex Coughlin

* The DKC vs. Barrett Brown