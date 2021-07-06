wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Lineup Announced for Friday: Road to Tag Team Turbulence

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong 7-9-21

– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. The show will stream on Friday, July 9 on NJPW World. This week’s show will serve as the precursor to Tag Team Turbulence, which takes place on Friday, July 16. Here’s the current lineup:

* Josh Alexander vs. Rocky Romero
* PJ Black vs. Alex Coughlin
* The DKC vs. Barrett Brown

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Strong, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading