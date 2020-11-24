wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Lineup Set for This Week: Team Filthy Set for 8-Man Tag Team Main Event
November 24, 2020 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the lineup to this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, which showcases the Road to Detonation, the last tour of the year for the show. The headliner for this week’s event will feature the team of Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, PJ Black and Fred Rosser against Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and Rust Taylor). Here’s the updated lineup:
* 8-Man Tag Team Main Event: Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, & Fred Rosser vs. Team Filthy
* Juice Robinson & ACH vs Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater
* Clark Connors vs Logan Riegel
The new episode of NJPW Strong will stream on Friday (Nov. 27) at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.
More Trending Stories
- Former Knockouts Champion Set To Make Impact Wrestling Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Car Stunt In Triple H vs. Steve Austin Match At Survivor Series 2000, Why He’s Not A Fan Of Stunts In Wrestling
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character