NJPW Strong Lineup Set for This Week: Team Filthy Set for 8-Man Tag Team Main Event

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the lineup to this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, which showcases the Road to Detonation, the last tour of the year for the show. The headliner for this week’s event will feature the team of Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, PJ Black and Fred Rosser against Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and Rust Taylor). Here’s the updated lineup:

* 8-Man Tag Team Main Event: Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, & Fred Rosser vs. Team Filthy

* Juice Robinson & ACH vs Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater

* Clark Connors vs Logan Riegel

The new episode of NJPW Strong will stream on Friday (Nov. 27) at 10:00 pm EST on NJPW World.