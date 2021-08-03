NJPW Strong Lineup Set for This Week: Road to Summer Struggle, Countdown to Resurgence

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong, which marks the Road to Summer Struggle USA and the countdown to NJPW Resurgence in the US. This week’s episode will air on Friday, August 6 on NJPW World. Here’s the lineup:

* Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin

* Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James