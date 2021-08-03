wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Lineup Set for This Week: Road to Summer Struggle, Countdown to Resurgence
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong, which marks the Road to Summer Struggle USA and the countdown to NJPW Resurgence in the US. This week’s episode will air on Friday, August 6 on NJPW World. Here’s the lineup:
* Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight
* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin
* Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs