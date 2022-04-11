NJPW Strong Muting Taping Results (SPOILERS)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a ‘Mutiny’ taping for their NJPW Strong brand last night at the The Hollywood Vermont in Los Angeles. You can find results below, via F4WOnline:

* Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown) def. Kevin Knight, Fred Yehi, and The DKC

* Keita and Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Blackwood and Lucas Riley

* David Finlay def. Blake Christian

* Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Adrian Quest def. JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and Black Tiger. Kratos attacked Coughlin after the match and he was taken out on a stretcher.

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, and Aaron Henare) def. Brody King, Tyler Rust, and Mascara Dorada

* TJP took Dorada’s mask

* Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson def. Fred Rosser. Tom Lawlor said he’d given Rosser another shot at the NJPW Strong Openweight title if he shaved his head, and Rosser accepted. However, he has to leave NJPW Strong if he loses.

* Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson went to a time limit draw.

* Chris Bey and El Phantasmo def. Christopher Daniels and Alex Zayne

* Jay White def. Hikuleo

* Karl Fredricks and Clark Connors def. The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo with QT Marshall). Marshall challenged Fredericks to a match for NJPW in Philadelphia on May 15.

* Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher def. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, and Shane Haste

* Tomohiro Ishiii def. Big Damo