wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Mutiny Results 06.04.22: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo Featured
– NJPW Strong aired tonight on NJPW World, featuring the conclusion of the matchups from the Mutiny TV tapings in May at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. You can check out those results below (per Fightful):
* KEITA & Yuya Uemura beat Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley.
* BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) beat Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels.
* Tomohiro Ishii beat Big Damo.
We're getting started STRONG as @imyuyauemura ties up with @blkwdxvx!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/4EYkugVxYZ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022
Two for the price of one for @facdaniels!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/eqLnm7KPhA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022
Daniels crushed by @elpwrestling and @dashingchrisbey!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/HiMW8tmDg1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022
A war in our main event!
Tomohiro Ishii vs Big Damo- NOW!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/3tkFK8MR5o
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022
Not even a superplex can polish off Ishii!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/wId7DJ6oiz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022
Senton Atomico from @damomackle!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/Di3zC5sLHr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2022