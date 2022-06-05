NJPW Strong Mutiny Results 06.04.22: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo Featured

– NJPW Strong aired tonight on NJPW World, featuring the conclusion of the matchups from the Mutiny TV tapings in May at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. You can check out those results below (per Fightful):

* KEITA & Yuya Uemura beat Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley.

* BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) beat Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels.

* Tomohiro Ishii beat Big Damo.