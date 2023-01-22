wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Complete Results 01.21.2023: Openweight Tag Team Championships & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 21 with bouts recorded on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights are available below.
*The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
*KENTA defeated QT Marshall
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)
