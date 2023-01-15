wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Full Results 01.14.2023 With Jeff Cobb, Eddie Kingston, & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Nemesis was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 14 featuring a number of bouts taped on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Mascara Dorada defeated Che Cabrera
*David Finlay, Eddie Kingston & Homicide defeated Bobby Fish & Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor)
*Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito
Nobody does it like @mascaradorada24!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/EHycvvlZl6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 15, 2023
A MONUMENTAL challenge!@madking1981 vs @jaywhiteNZ at Battle in the Valley February 18, LIVE on @fitetv!#njpwSTRONG #njbitv pic.twitter.com/wkuS30BXVu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 15, 2023
BAAAD DUUDE
Bad Dude Tito vs Jeff Cobb in our main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RNuE5BCfKx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 15, 2023