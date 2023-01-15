NJPW STRONG Nemesis Full Results 01.14.2023 With Jeff Cobb, Eddie Kingston, & More

The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG Nemesis was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 14 featuring a number of bouts taped on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Mascara Dorada defeated Che Cabrera

*David Finlay, Eddie Kingston & Homicide defeated Bobby Fish & Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor)

*Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito