NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results (SPOILERS)
NJPW Strong taped their ‘Nemesis’ series of shows last night at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Blake Christian def. KEITA
* Eddie Kingston, David Finlay & Homicide def. Bobby Fish, Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight. Jay White confronted Kingston to set up a IWGP World Heavyweight title match.
* Mascara Dorada def. Che Cabrera
* West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Mistico defeated Misterioso
* KENTA defeated QT Marshall
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) (c) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)
* Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito
* El Phantasmo & Jay White defeated Alan Angels & Hikuleo
* STRONG Survivor Match: The battle royal came down to KENTA, Wheeler Yuta, Blake Christian, and Christopher Daniels. KENTA then won the elimination part by pinning Yuta. He now gets a shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Peter Avalon
Opening bout @KEiTAyourHeart vs @_BlakeChristian for @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/8Vy7cZnPkq
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
Jay White greets Eddie Kingston @NJPWofAmerica they’re gonna get it on in San Jose on 1/18 pic.twitter.com/x5UmwHuxQD
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
@Mascaradorada24 vs @checabrera_ pic.twitter.com/3sZy9cwon4
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
WCWC @JorelNelson @RoyceIsaacs vs C4 pic.twitter.com/9qgGdXuskI
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
@caristicomx vs @ItsMisterioso for @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/a6tMoKZNNy
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
GTS! pic.twitter.com/0RoowOtujA
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
@trentylocks @azucarRoc @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship pic.twitter.com/w7GcdhGERh
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
SPORTSMANSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/kPFGu0FHXF
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
@RealJeffCobb vs @BADDUDEtito pic.twitter.com/Pf08YyZtfp
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
@JayWhiteNZ @elpwrestling @Alan_V_Angels @Hiku_Leo Strong tapings pic.twitter.com/pfeqwB1ZnJ
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
New @ringofhonor Pure Champion @WheelerYuta makes an appearance pic.twitter.com/VJPSIHQAus
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
