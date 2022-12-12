wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results (SPOILERS)

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Nemesis Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW Strong taped their ‘Nemesis’ series of shows last night at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Blake Christian def. KEITA
* Eddie Kingston, David Finlay & Homicide def. Bobby Fish, Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight. Jay White confronted Kingston to set up a IWGP World Heavyweight title match.
* Mascara Dorada def. Che Cabrera
* West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Mistico defeated Misterioso
* KENTA defeated QT Marshall
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) (c) defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)
* Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito
* El Phantasmo & Jay White defeated Alan Angels & Hikuleo
* STRONG Survivor Match: The battle royal came down to KENTA, Wheeler Yuta, Blake Christian, and Christopher Daniels. KENTA then won the elimination part by pinning Yuta. He now gets a shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Peter Avalon

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading