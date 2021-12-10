wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results (SPOILERS)
New Japan Pro Wrestling taped their NJPW Strong Nemesis event last night at the the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles California. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* TJP def. The DKC
* Chris Bey & Hikuleo def. Jordan Clearwater & Keita Murray
* Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley
* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight def. Bateman & Misterioso
* Brody King def. Dave Dutra
* JONAH def. David Finlay
* Juice Robinson def. Bad Dude Tito
* Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos
* Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust & Rocky Romero def. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Black Tiger
* Eddie Kingston def. Gabriel Kidd
* Jay White def. Christopher Daniels. Jay White called out Adam Cole after the match.
“How about #AEW sends me someone truly elite… bay bay.” @JayWhiteNZ 👀
The US of Jay invitational continues… pic.twitter.com/0vupTYeSZv
— puro reporter (@MonthlyPuroresu) December 10, 2021
The @MadKing1981 is in the building… he just looks right in a #njpw ring pic.twitter.com/a0fCCoqWSf
— puro reporter (@MonthlyPuroresu) December 10, 2021
