wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results (SPOILERS)

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Nemesis

New Japan Pro Wrestling taped their NJPW Strong Nemesis event last night at the the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles California. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* TJP def. The DKC
* Chris Bey & Hikuleo def. Jordan Clearwater & Keita Murray
* Royce Isaacs def. Lucas Riley
* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight def. Bateman & Misterioso
* Brody King def. Dave Dutra
* JONAH def. David Finlay
* Juice Robinson def. Bad Dude Tito
* Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos
* Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust & Rocky Romero def. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Black Tiger
* Eddie Kingston def. Gabriel Kidd
* Jay White def. Christopher Daniels. Jay White called out Adam Cole after the match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Nemesis, NJPW Strong, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading