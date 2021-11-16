wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Nemesis TV Tapings Announced for December

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Nemesis TV Tapings

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced a set of Strong TV tapings for December. NJPW Strong Nemesis will be hitting The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9.

This will be the last set of US NJPW shows in the US for 2021. Tickets for the event go on sale today at 10:00 am PT. You can see the full announcement below:

NJPW STRONG’s Nemesis Hits the Vermont Hollywood December 9! 【NJoA】

Last tapings of the year see STRONG go Hollywood

Announced earlier today at tapings in Riverside California, NJPW STRONG Nemesis will see the final NJPW STRONG matches of the year recorded on Thursday December 9 at the Vermont in Hollywood.

Nemesis will see the definitive final statements of NJPW STRONG’s best in 2021, as the table is set for 2022 and the biggest year for STRONG yet. Major names and matches are set to be announced very soon; stay tuned!

Tickets for Nemesis will go on sale at 10AM Pacific on November 16, so get ready for your last chance to see NJPW live in the US in 2021!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: Nemesis

The Vermont Hollywood

Thursday, December 9

Doors 6PM Bell 7PM

Tickets on sale November 16 10 AM https://dice.fm/event/ng659-new-japan-pro-wrestling-nemesis-9th-dec-the-vermont-hollywood-los-angeles-tickets

Ringside: $100

Front standing $50

Balcony standing $40

Back standing $25

