wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Nemesis TV Tapings Announced for December
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced a set of Strong TV tapings for December. NJPW Strong Nemesis will be hitting The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9.
This will be the last set of US NJPW shows in the US for 2021. Tickets for the event go on sale today at 10:00 am PT. You can see the full announcement below:
NJPW STRONG’s Nemesis Hits the Vermont Hollywood December 9! 【NJoA】
Last tapings of the year see STRONG go Hollywood
Announced earlier today at tapings in Riverside California, NJPW STRONG Nemesis will see the final NJPW STRONG matches of the year recorded on Thursday December 9 at the Vermont in Hollywood.
Nemesis will see the definitive final statements of NJPW STRONG’s best in 2021, as the table is set for 2022 and the biggest year for STRONG yet. Major names and matches are set to be announced very soon; stay tuned!
Tickets for Nemesis will go on sale at 10AM Pacific on November 16, so get ready for your last chance to see NJPW live in the US in 2021!
NJPW STRONG Tapings: Nemesis
The Vermont Hollywood
Thursday, December 9
Doors 6PM Bell 7PM
Tickets on sale November 16 10 AM https://dice.fm/event/ng659-new-japan-pro-wrestling-nemesis-9th-dec-the-vermont-hollywood-los-angeles-tickets
Ringside: $100
Front standing $50
Balcony standing $40
Back standing $25
More Trending Stories
- Riddle Reveals Randy Orton Wanted To Ride Camel At WWE Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Allow It
- Tony Khan Says Being Transparent About Jon Moxley’s Addiction Treatment Was Moxley’s Decision
- The Undertaker on the Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get
- Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit