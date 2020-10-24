wrestling / News
NJPW Strong NEVER Results: Jay White Faces Rocky Romero, More
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Friday night featuring Jay White vs. Rocky Romero and more. Here are the results of the show per NJPW:
* Fred Rosser defeated Clark Connors via Gutcheck (6:00)
* Karl Fredericks defeated ACH vs. MD (6:22)
* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Flip Gordon & Brody King via Gunstun (7:39)
* Jay White defeated Rocky Romero via Bladerunner (12:32)
