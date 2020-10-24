NJPW Strong NEVER Results: Jay White Faces Rocky Romero, More

The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Friday night featuring Jay White vs. Rocky Romero and more. Here are the results of the show per NJPW:

* Fred Rosser defeated Clark Connors via Gutcheck (6:00)

* Karl Fredericks defeated ACH vs. MD (6:22)

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Flip Gordon & Brody King via Gunstun (7:39)

* Jay White defeated Rocky Romero via Bladerunner (12:32)