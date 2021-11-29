wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Sets New Beginning Tapings For January

November 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong New Beginning USA

The first NJPW Strong tapings are officially set for January. NJPW announced on Sunday that their New Beginning USA tapinig will take place on January 15, 2022, at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

Advertised for the event so far are Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, El Phantasmo, Fred Rosser, and Gabriel Kidd. No matches have yet been set.

