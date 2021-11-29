wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Sets New Beginning Tapings For January
November 28, 2021 | Posted by
The first NJPW Strong tapings are officially set for January. NJPW announced on Sunday that their New Beginning USA tapinig will take place on January 15, 2022, at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.
Advertised for the event so far are Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, El Phantasmo, Fred Rosser, and Gabriel Kidd. No matches have yet been set.
