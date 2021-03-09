wrestling / News
This Week’s NJPW Strong to Continue New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers, Card Revealed
This Friday’s episode of NJPW Strong will see the New Japan Cup USA continue with a couple of qualifying matches. NJPW has announced that Fred Rosser will face JR Kratos in one qualifier for the tournament, while Hikuleo will take on Jordan Clearwater in the other one. Also set for the show is The Riegel Twins vs. Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest.
The show, which is the latest on the Road to Strong Style Evolved, airs Friday on Njew Japan World.
This week on an all new #njpwSTRONG!
Two more will qualify for New Japan Cup USA!
Fred Rosser takes on JR Kratos, and Hikuleo faces Jordan Clearwater with tournament spots at stake!
Plus the Riegel Twins take on Barrett Brown and Adrian Quest!https://t.co/YWOQdBozog#njsse pic.twitter.com/wJEkA1kTm1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 9, 2021
