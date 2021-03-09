This Week’s NJPW Strong to Continue New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers, Card Revealed

This Friday’s episode of NJPW Strong will see the New Japan Cup USA continue with a couple of qualifying matches. NJPW has announced that Fred Rosser will face JR Kratos in one qualifier for the tournament, while Hikuleo will take on Jordan Clearwater in the other one. Also set for the show is The Riegel Twins vs. Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest.

The show, which is the latest on the Road to Strong Style Evolved, airs Friday on Njew Japan World.