wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero
*#1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) defeated LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC), TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
*Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Gabriel Kidd
An INCREDIBLE DDT from @jet2flyy!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/KS8IjnpJWV #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Ht7ONrkG5I
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 6, 2022
Max you out like a credit card#njrumble #njpw #njpwstrong @JorelNelson @FilthyTomLawlor pic.twitter.com/ZJQYzLsav5
— ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) November 6, 2022
HIGH FLY FLOW! @tanahashi1_100
Watch NOW: https://t.co/KS8IjnpJWV #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/pJWvRLSEQr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story
- US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia
- Matt Hardy Clears Up Earlier Statements About AEW All Out Conflict