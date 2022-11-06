NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More

The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

*Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero

*#1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) defeated LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC), TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), and West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

*Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Gabriel Kidd