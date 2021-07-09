wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match Set For Later This Month
Tom Lawlor will defend his Strong Openweight Championship on NJPW Strong in two weeks. NJPW announced on Thursday that Lawlor will face Satoshi Kojima on the July 23rd episode of the show, which is Strong’s 50th show.
The full announcement reads:
Satoshi Kojima vs Tom Lawlor set for July 23 STRONG
STRONG Openweight Championship to be defended in two weeks
After Tom Lawlor defeated Karl Fredericks two weeks ago at Ignition to retain the STRONG Openweight Championship, Satoshi Kojima was quick to step up as the Team Filthy leader’s third challenger. When Kojima promised that he would ‘kick (Lawlor’s) arse’, the champion responded that he would accept the challenge, which just needed a time and place.
Now we have both, as Kojima vs Lawlor is confirmed for July 23 on NJPW STRONG! This stacked landmark 50th episode of NJPW STRONG will see the semi finals of Tag Team Turbulence, and a huge championship main event!
Big news!
Celebrating a landmark 50th episode of #njpwSTRONG on July 23, Satoshi Kojima (@cozy_lariat) will challenge @FilthyTomLawlor for the STRONG Openweight Championship!
Plus the semi finals of Tag Team Turbulence on NJPW World and FITE!https://t.co/OpU2af3WxU #njT3 pic.twitter.com/rUexCcN1cJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Sparks Rumors of Brock Lesnar Return With Social Media Photo Change
- Corey Graves & Vic Joseph On Most Important Match In WWE History, The Rock’s Choice Of Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik
- Adam Cole On CM Punk’s Impact On His Career, His Picks For Personal Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
- Details on How Aleister Black Could Debut on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite