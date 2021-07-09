NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match Set For Later This Month

Tom Lawlor will defend his Strong Openweight Championship on NJPW Strong in two weeks. NJPW announced on Thursday that Lawlor will face Satoshi Kojima on the July 23rd episode of the show, which is Strong’s 50th show.

The full announcement reads:

Satoshi Kojima vs Tom Lawlor set for July 23 STRONG

STRONG Openweight Championship to be defended in two weeks

After Tom Lawlor defeated Karl Fredericks two weeks ago at Ignition to retain the STRONG Openweight Championship, Satoshi Kojima was quick to step up as the Team Filthy leader’s third challenger. When Kojima promised that he would ‘kick (Lawlor’s) arse’, the champion responded that he would accept the challenge, which just needed a time and place.

Now we have both, as Kojima vs Lawlor is confirmed for July 23 on NJPW STRONG! This stacked landmark 50th episode of NJPW STRONG will see the semi finals of Tag Team Turbulence, and a huge championship main event!