NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned In Eight-Team Tournament

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW is set to introduce the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships in a new tournament. NJPW announced on Tuesday that a new tournament will take place, beginning on June 19th and running through July 24th. The tournament will feature eight teams, with the brackets yet to be revealed.

The full announcement reads:

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions to be Crowned! 【NJoA】
Eight team tournament to take place in Hollywood and Charlotte

This summer, the shape of STRONG changes forever, as the brand introduces tag team championships for the first time. The very first STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte North Carolina after the finals of an eight team tournament, with teams and brackets to be revealed soon.

The single elimination tournament will start at Ignition in the Vermont Hollywood June 19, with the first round and semifinals. Find out who makes the finals first by being a part of Ignition tapings! Then be there in person when the first ever champs are crowned at our High Alert tapings!

