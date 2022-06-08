NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned In Eight-Team Tournament

NJPW is set to introduce the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships in a new tournament. NJPW announced on Tuesday that a new tournament will take place, beginning on June 19th and running through July 24th.

NJPW is set to introduce the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships in a new tournament. NJPW announced on Tuesday that a new tournament will take place, beginning on June 19th and running through July 24th. The tournament will feature eight teams, with the brackets yet to be revealed.

The full announcement reads: